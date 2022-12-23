Armagh man accused of having firearm and stealing ATM remanded in custody

The scene of the theft of an ATM on the Portadown Road, Richhill (Credit: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

An Armagh man accused of stealing a cash-filled ATM in what a judge said was “clearly a sophisticated operation” has been remanded in custody.

Sean Paul Donnelly appeared before Newry Magistrates Court via video link today in connection with the incident in Richhill, Armagh, on Tuesday.

The court heard that the operation “took less than 60 seconds” as the stolen digger drove across the forecourt, demolished the purpose-built ATM building, scooped up the machine, loaded it onto a trailer and drove away, leaving a trial of damage that will cost around £100,000 to fix.

A PSNI detective said: “It literally happened in 60 seconds, giving police an indication that this has the trappings of a professional grouping who knew what they were at.”

It’s the second time the ATM at Fruitfields Petrol Station, Portadown Road in Armagh, has been targeted in recent years.

The 22-year-old defendant, who appeared via video link from police custody, is charged with three counts of theft relating to the ATM, the excavator used to rip it from the wall and the trailer used to drive it away from Fruitfields Petrol Station, arson of the stolen digger and causing criminal damage to the filling station on December 20.

He was also charged with possessing a firearm under suspicious circumstances and without a certificate on December 21 following searches at his home on Navan Street in the city.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, the detective said police believe Donnelly “is a committed member of an organised crime gang”.

Police were alerted to an alarm going off at around 4.45am on Tuesday, said the detective.

Police at the scene spotted two men, one of whom got out of the white Ford Transit van and set fire to the digger, stolen from just across the road, before the van then drives off.

The detective said officers from the Armed Response Unit were able to trace the ATM via a tracking device on it to a field on the Moy Road where they disturbed two males who were “about to crack it open with an angle grinder”.

The ATM, still filled with cash, was recovered but the two men ran off.

Turning to the investigation and what police believe links Donnelly to the incident, the detective said the field where the ATM was found is part of a farm owned by the defendant’s grandparents while a black BMW X5 found parked less than half a mile away had a receipt for a gas top up purchased the day before the theft.

When Donnelly’s home was searched, police uncovered a key to the Ford van used to tow the trailer with the stolen ATM onboard.

Officers also found a gas-powered BB gun hidden behind the microwave and also a “T800 bug tracker sweeping device” which police believe was intended to use scan ATMs for tracking devices.

The property itself, said the officer, “has the capacity to be barricaded” with a four-inch steel bar across the door and cops also seized an extendable baton so police have “serious concerns about the background” of the defendant.

Arrested and interviewed, Donnelly claimed he had sold the black BMW X5 the week before but couldn’t provide details as to who allegedly bought the vehicle.

The detective said police feared that if relaxed, Donnelly could interfere with the ongoing investigation given that he had failed to surrender his mobile phone and “there is a second male who has not been arrested.”

There was also a risk of further offences being committed as “the sheer cost of the damage and the professionalism [in the operation] show that these are the actions of an orchestrated gang”.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney argued with no direct evidence or forensics to link Donnelly to the incident, taking the case at its height “he is linked to vehicles that were potentially used by others.”

He submitted that a with a package of bail conditions, Donnelly would be a suitable candidate for bail, but District Judge Eamon King disagreed.

“There’s no doubt that this was a well-organised, planned and executed operation,” said the judge adding that he was satisfied the police were able to establish a prima facie case against Donnelly.

He said he was refusing bail due to the risk of further offences and interference with the investigation. Remanding Donnelly into custody, he adjourned the case to January 17.