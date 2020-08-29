Armagh man accused of making and distributing indecent images of children refused bail

A Co Armagh man caught with over 450 indecent images of children - the majority of which are in the highest category - has claimed he was acting under the duress of "Arab Nationals" who have threatened to kill him

Isus Chankov is accused of making, possessing and distributing the images on dates between September 14, 2019 and April 6 this year.

Asked if he understood the charges, Chankov (20), of Banbrook Hill, Armagh, replied: "I don't want this to happen. They sent me all the images."

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court: "This was a protracted investigation in order to identify the suspect, with over 20 referrals of indecent images of children. He was using a pre-pay unregistered mobile phone, which he would top up every month, using third parties.

"Police ended up mounting a surveillance operation on the location most used to top up, which took almost six months to identify him."

When Chankov was arrested, three mobile phones were found, one of which was used as a WiFi hotspot. From these, over 450 images have been recovered which are "heavily toward the most severe," the detective said.

During interview Chankov admitted possessing and disturbing images. However, he said this was "under duress but could not identify by whom specifically as all contact was by electronic means. He claimed they are Arab nationals who had threatened to kill him if he didn't distribute these images."

Initial examination of the seized phones found no threats but evidence was uncovered suggesting Chankov was not under duress.

Enquires are continuing to establish if there was financial gain, because "he is so prolific in uploading to the internet.

However, phone examination "has been slowed due to other major operations not related to indecent images, which has diverted resources."

Highlighting a flight risk if bail was granted, the detective said: "The defendant is a member of the Bulgarian-Roma community in Armagh. If he returned to Bulgaria we would be unable to extradite him. He has no employment and resides with his mother, with no significant links to the area.

"Despite unemployment he has found the means to secure tenancy of another property, which leads to a major concern he would have the means to flee."

A defence lawyer pointed out investigations of this nature can go on for years. The detective replied: "I don't anticipate this will be as lengthy given the defendant is in custody. I will use that as leverage to try to make sure he is at the top of the list."

The defence said Chankov's mother is extremely distressed by the situation and has been engaging with police.

But the detective responded: "She is distressed that her son is in custody, but that would be normal. I have gone to Armagh to speak to her. Any contact made since arrest has been initiated by police."

The detective also rejected a defence claim that the images were primarily sent to Chankov's phones by an App, stating: "By his own admission, he downloaded these images then forwarded them on. He co-operated in interview to a point. There were certain questions he avoided answering."

Seeking bail to be granted the defence pointed out the potential delay, noting many facing these charges are no longer imprisoned but instead given alternative disposals.

District Judge Michael Rangahan said while there was co-operation, it is common for these cases to be delayed.

He said: "The defendant has no real links to the jurisdiction and risk of flight is too great."

Bail was refused and Chankov will appear again by video-link on September 16.