Armagh man cleared of rape after complainant refuses to testify

The brother of an alleged murder victim was acquitted of rape today after the complainant refused to testify.

Craig Gibson (32) was due to go on trial at Craigavon Crown Court accused of two counts of rape in 2019; however, after the jury was sworn, prosecuting counsel Nicole Auret said the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) was “offering no evidence against the accused”.

The court heard that because the case had taken so long to come to trial, the alleged victim had withdrawn from the case and did not wish to attend court to give evidence.

Co Armagh man Gibson, whose address is subject of a court-imposed reporting restriction, had always denied raping the woman on June 23, 2019, and given the PPS stance today, Judge Patrick Lynch KC ordered the jury to enter verdicts of “not guilty by direction”.

On January 16, 2020, the defendant’s 25-year-old brother, Nathan Gibson, was discovered fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon.

The area was closed for a day as police and forensics teams swept the area, while the Legahory estate home of the deceased was also cordoned off and under a heavy police presence.

On remand awaiting trial accused of Nathan Gibson’s murder, as well as associated offences of assault, false imprisonment of a female and making a threat to kill her, is John Paul Whitla (41), from Lurgan.