Armagh man fined after recording mother and daughter in Newry shopping centre toilets

A 30-year-old Armagh mushroom picker has been fined for an act of voyeurism at a Newry shopping centre.

Enyo Enev, from Newtownhamilton, pleaded guilty to recording a mother and her daughter in the female toilets of Buttercrane shopping centre on February 26.

Newry Magistrates Court heard the defendant had followed the women into the toilets and recorded them separately on his phone in cubicles either side of him.

The prosecution stated members of the security team of the shopping centre had detained the accused after concerns were raised.

The PSNI arrived at Buttercrane and seized the defendant’s mobile phone.

“Both women made statements to the police,” said the prosecution.

“The females stated that they saw the camera rolling and were in fear that the images would be sent to someone else,” added the solicitor.

During police interview, Enev admitted to being in the women’s toilets, but denied recording the women or getting any sexual gratification from an act of voyeurism.

The defence said his client had recently become a father three weeks before the offences.

“He says he has no idea what came over him,” said the defence solicitor.

“He followed the women into the toilets.

“He was in a cubicle with the women either side of him.

“He placed the phone under the cubicles.

“He is utterly ashamed of himself.

“I hope he has learned a lesson,” added the barrister.

District judge Eamonn King commended the “quick thinking” of the female injured parties in apprehending the accused.

“He may have no excuse for his actions, but there will be consequences,” said Mr King.

Enev was fined a total of £500 and an offender’s levy.