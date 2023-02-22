Armagh man who admitted manslaughter of neighbour gets community service

A man who admitted the manslaughter of his neighbour has walked free from court.

Brian Nicholl (54) got into a fight with 65-year-old Nigel Burgess, who then suffered a fatal heart attack, in April 2020, Newry Crown Court heard.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC gave Nicholl 100 hours of community service and two years supervised probation. He was also warned that any breach of the sentence would see him jailed for 12 months.

On the day his trial was due to start last November, Nicholl, of Ballinahone Close in Armagh, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter by causing the death of Mr Burgess on April 11, 2020.

Summarising the case today, Judge Kerr outlined how the defendant and Mr Burgess lived three doors apart in the cul-de-sac just off the Hamiltonsbawn Road.

Mr Burgess had begun “watching the movements” of a man who lived between them “much to his annoyance” and this other neighbour called Nicholl just after 10pm to tell him what Mr Burgess was doing.

Nicholl came outside and there was a verbal confrontation with Mr Burgess, with the defendant then throwing a punch.

“The deceased fought to defend himself and a fight ensued during which Nicholl accepts that they exchanged punches,” the judge said.

He added that it only stopped when Mr Burgess was “lying motionless and unconscious on the ground”.

Following this, Nicholl left him and walked away, going back into his house where he changed his clothes.

Meanwhile, other neighbours who saw parts of the fight went to check on Mr Burgess and shouted to Nicholl that he wasn’t moving. When he came out again, he tried to roll him over and told him to get up.

Police and paramedics tried to resuscitate Mr Burgess, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Kerr said a post-mortem examination showed “there’s no evidence to suggest that Nigel Burgess was rendered unconscious as a result of any physical blow to the head”.

However, it did reveal that he had severe narrowing of the arteries that were clogged.

The judge explained that the pathologist and a cardiac specialist were agreed in their views that Mr Burgess had suffered a fatal heart attack during the fight and that his death was most likely instantaneous.

He noted that the death had “badly affected” Mr Burgess’ 13 siblings, some of whom needed counselling. He said he had received a “moving” statement from his brother David who outlined how “there are no words to fully describe the impact…or to describe the living hell in the days, weeks, months and years”.

When arrested, Nicholl denied doing anything that would have caused his neighbour’s death.

Judge Kerr revealed the father-of-two has 78 previous convictions, mainly for public order offences, but had no convictions in the last 12 years. He also said Nicholl has had to stop working as a painter and decorator due to ill health and is the main carer for his wife and elderly mother.

“In this case, it’s important to note that the parties agree the fact of the death means that the custody threshold has been met,” Judge Kerr told the court.

The defence argued the case could be met with a suspended sentence, but Judge Kerr did not consider that to be appropriate. He said the enhanced combination order was a direct alternative to a 12-month sentence.

Following sentencing, police said the case showed how lives could be changed in seconds and urged people to think about their actions.

Detective inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Police officers, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report of a fight between the two men in the Ballynahone Close area of the city. This was on the night of Saturday, April 11, 2020.

“Mr Burgess was found lying unresponsive on the ground and, sadly, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“A subsequent post-mortem revealed pre-existing heart disease. It’s believed that Mr Burgess’ death was caused by a cardiac arrest, triggered during the physical altercation between the two.

“This is a tragic case, which has seen a life cut short and left loved ones bereft. I would urge people to think about how their actions, within a matter of minutes or even seconds, can change lives forever."

The victim’s family expressed thanks to the police and Ambulance Service for their response and support, especially in efforts to resuscitate Mr Burgess.