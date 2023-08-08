Armagh sex offender hit with suspended sentence over latest drive ban breach

A sex offender whose record is “littered” with breaches of court orders was handed a suspended jail sentence on Tuesday for driving while disqualified.

David Hatch, also known as Richard McCrea, was banned from driving for 18 months and given a three-month jail term suspended for three years.

District Judge Anne Marshall warned the 44-year-old that “if you get behind the wheel of a car, you will be starting with three months in custody in addition to anything else you receive”.

Hatch/McCrea, from Dobbins Grove in Armagh, had earlier entered guilty pleas to driving while banned, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

A prosecuting lawyer told Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, that on January 21 this year police on patrol on the Newry Road spotted Hatch/McCrea driving a silver Honda Civic and noted the registration.

When they later went to his home, he admitted he had been driving and that he knew he was banned.

The lawyer revealed that Hatch/McCrea had been handed a seven-day disqualification at Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court three days beforehand and the judge commented that “he couldn’t even stay off the road for a week”.

Defence counsel Kevin O’Hare said that was possibly “the most disappointing aspect”.

“It was his partner’s car, but it is no longer available to him,” said the barrister who argued that as Hatch/McCrea “obviously has his difficulties”, the court could impose an enhanced combination order.

But District Judge Marshall said given the defendant’s previous for not complying and a record “littered with breaches of his sexual offences prevention order, I think if I gave him an enhanced combination order I would see him again for breaching that order”.

The judge also imposed fines amounting to £400 and the ban is to run concurrent with a six-month driving disqualification imposed last month.

Previous courts have heard how Hatch/McCrea has nine previous offences of driving without insurance.

At Craigavon County Appeal Court last month, prosecuting counsel outlined how officers patrolling the M1 on new year’s eve spotted a VW Passat, with checks revealing there was no insurance policy.

Hatch/McCrea was pulled over, and although he claimed to have a policy, he failed to produce any documentation.

He had initially been handed a nine-month driving ban, and representing himself at the appeal court, claimed he “didn’t realise that the insurance was cancelled”.

“I had a mental break down at the time, but I’m trying to sort out my life,” he said.

“If I do lose my licence, I’m going to lose my job and I have been promoted as a supervisor,” he said.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC said, given his convictions, “you knew full well that you have to be insured and that the onus is on you”.

He added: “I’m sorry, Mr Hatch, but I have to put you off the road,” and reduced the ban to six months.

The PSNI has confirmed they are “well aware” of the pervert’s duel identity and that he has more than 50 criminal convictions.

These include multiple breaches of a sexual offences prevention order, which was put in place in 2017 when he was jailed for sexual communication with a child and attempted grooming after he posed as a 17-year-old to entice a young girl into meeting him.

Hatch/McCrea has shown what has been described as a “disturbing pattern” for breaching his sexual offences prevention order.

In February 2019, he was jailed for 11 months at Antrim Crown Court for a breach. Due to time spent on remand, he walked free from the court, but within hours, he had breached the order again by buying a smartphone in a nearby Tesco.