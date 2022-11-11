Army Veteran ‘caught red-handed’ in cocaine operation loses appeal for reduced sentence

An Army veteran whose east Belfast home was used in a cocaine production racket failed today in a legal bid to secure a reduced jail sentence.

Gerard Taylor, 51, is serving a four-and-a-half year term for involvement in the illicit operation.

Judges in the Court of Appeal rejected claims that the sentence imposed was too heavy.

Mr Justice Horner said: “It could not be described as wrong in principle or manifestly excessive.”

Police seized a hydraulic press, steel plate, electronic scales and two kilos of the cutting agent benzocaine during a raid on Taylor’s Cobham Street home in April 2020.

Examination of the ex-soldier’s mobile phone uncovered messages about him having the equipment and stating that his daughter “nearly caught me dragging it in - I think I put my back out doing it”.

The prosecution argued his role was to mix and press cocaine for onward supply on a significant scale.

Taylor, who served tours of Iraq and Afghanistan during a 16-year military career, subsequently pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Previous courts were told he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, developed a drug addiction, and ran up debts.

He claimed to have taken delivery of the press and was simply storing it before passing it on to those who intended to use it.

Jailing Taylor, the trial judge held that he had been involved in pressing cocaine and stood to make significant financial gain.

Defence lawyers alleged flaws in a sentencing process where the starting point was too high.

But Mr Justice Horner ruled that all mitigating and aggravating factors were dealt with properly.

“Given the overwhelming evidence the trial judge was entitled to reach the conclusions he did,” he said.

“The reduction for the guilty plea cannot be faulted given that the applicant was caught red-handed.”

Dismissing the appeal, he confirmed: “We have no unease whatsoever about the sentence passed.”