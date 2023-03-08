Arson suspect denied bail on motorbike chase charges

Man wanted for arson in the Republic was remanded into custody in Northern Ireland accused of dangerous driving having fled over the border

A man wanted for arson in the Republic was remanded into custody in Northern Ireland accused of dangerous driving having fled over the border.

Appearing at Newry Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 35-year-old Mark Ashby was charged with five offences including dangerous driving and driving while unfit on March 7.

He is also accused of not having insurance or a licence and failing to stop.

Ashby, from the Moy Elta Road in Dublin, was also charged with possessing Class A cocaine.

He confirmed he understood the charges.

Objecting to him being freed on bail, a police officer outlined how Gardai in Dundalk alerted the PSNI to a suspected arsonist fleeing northwards on a motorbike.

At around 02.30am, officers spotted the motorbike on the A1 dual carriageway but it failed to stop and 10 minutes later, police attempted to speak to the driver in an industrial estate in the city but he sped off, driving the wrong way along the A1.

Cops set up a vehicle check point but again, Ashby failed to stop but he was arrested a short time later at a filling station in Banbridge and he failed a preliminary breathalyser before refusing to answer police questions.

Given Ashby’s 196 previous convictions in the Republic, the officer said there were objections to bail given the risk of further offences and the risk of flight.

Defence solicitor Conor Downey argued that even if he did flee, Ashby was wanted by the Gardai who would be “keeping a close eye on him” and that a cash surety could be lodged.

But Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said the risks were too great so refusing bail, he remanded Ashby into custody, adjourning the case to March 16.