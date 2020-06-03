Assault accused Dominic Fearon fractured nose of girlfriend with punches and kicks, Armagh court hears

A Co Down man was in court yesterday accused of breaking his girlfriend's nose by kicking and punching her in the face.

Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, heard how police found the woman "drifting into unconsciousness" when they went to her home on Monday.

Appearing at court via video-link from police custody, 35-year-old Dominic Fearon confirmed that he understood the five charges against him.

Fearon, from Forestbrook Avenue in Rostrevor, was charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, causing his girlfriend actual bodily harm, common assault against her friend, stealing her mobile phone, and possessing cannabis.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect Fearon to each of the charges and that police were objecting to bail because his address was deemed too close to his alleged victim as their gardens "are adjacent and separated by a fence".

He said the complainant's friend called police at around 3pm on Monday to report the assault, adding that when officers arrived they found the woman "bleeding from her nose, lying on the floor, drifting into unconsciousness".

Her friend claimed Fearon had "dragged her to the floor by her hair", where he allegedly "kicked and punched her in the face" before also punching the complainant's friend and leaving with his girlfriend's mobile phone.

The officer said the victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for a broken nose and concussion while Fearon was arrested.

The court heard that a small amount of cannabis was discovered on Fearon at that stage and during police interviews he admitted it was his and that he had "struck" his girlfriend.

He denied, however, that he had kicked her or punched her friend and also that he had stolen the mobile phone, claiming that while it was found in his possession, he had lifted it by mistake thinking it was his.

The detective said the main objection to bail was a proposed address, but representing himself, Fearon suggested that he could live with relatives in Hilltown.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Fearon he was minded to grant bail, but warned him he would not be freed until police approved the proposed bail address.

As well as a residence condition, the judge barred Fearon from having or drinking alcohol and from contacting either of the alleged victims.

Adjourning the case to June 10, Mr Broderick told Fearon: "I would suggest that you get a solicitor and get legal advice."