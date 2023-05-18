Asylum seeker jailed for Belfast arson attack

An asylum seeker who set fire to a building in Belfast which housed an agency offering him assistance was jailed for the arson attack today (Thursday).

Qadar Nazeri was handed a sentence of three years and four months custody for the arson attack at a unit on the Linfield Industrial Estate belonging to the Mears Group on January 27, 2022.

The agency offers a range of services including housing support for asylum seekers.

Belfast Crown Court heard that since arriving in Belfast the 22-year old Afghani national has a history of targeting the Mears Group - including smashing a window at their premises in December 2020.

As she jailed Nazeri, Judge Patricia Smyth told him the motivation for the arson attack "appears to be in relation to the failure to provide you with accommodate."

The court heard that just before 1pm on January 27, 2022 Nazeri - with an address at Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast - was captured on CCTV in the industrial estate.

He placed paper amongst a large pile of rubbish including old mattresses and sofas situated at the rear of a building.

Nazeri then lit the paper and left the area briefly before returning. He was again picked up on CCTV observing the pile of rubbish - then was seen walking away when smoke began to emerge.

The building includes the offices for Mears Group, which provided housing and social care, and several members of staff were present in the premises which had to be evacuated when the fire took hold.

The Fire and Rescue Service were called and tackled the blaze, which resulted around £17,000's worth of damage to the exterior of the building.

Nazeri was arrested, admitted what he did immediately and pleaded guilty to a charge of arson with intent to cause damage to property and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Defence submissions made by barrister Con O'Neill revealed Nazeri was seeking asylum before his arrest for the arson attack and was being assisted by various agencies.

One of those agencies was the Mears Group, with the barrister saying Nazeri's actions were prompted in part by his "frustration with the lack of progress with his asylum application."

Also raised by the defence was the "significant trauma" Nazeri experienced due to the Afghan conflict as well as social isolation experienced whilst living in Belfast.

Judge Smyth said that after reading reports compiled on Nazeri "there is an underlying theme of uncontrolled rage and a willingness to threat others whilst behaving in a reckless manner, out of a sense of frustration."

She also revealed she agreed with a Probation Board assessment which concluded Nazeri was deemed a dangerous offender.

Due to this assessment, Judge Smyth imposed an extended custodial sentence comprising of three years and four months in custody followed by an additional period of three years on licence when he is released.

This sentence, the Belfast Recorder said, was to protect the public from the risk of harm posed by Nazeri.