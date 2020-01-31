Attorney General John Larkin appointed temporary High Court judge

John Larkin QC was sworn into office at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

It is the first time that a law officer has been called to the bench in Northern Ireland.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan, who presided over the ceremony, pledged to manage any potential conflict of interests.

Mr Larkin's tenure as Attorney General will continue until at least the end of June this year.

But he will now join six other senior barristers appointed as temporary High Court judges to cover vacancies and ease current pressures on the judiciary.

Their new roles are not salaried, with fees instead paid for whenever they sit.

Mr Larkin, who studied at Queen's University in Belfast, was first called to the Bar in 1986.

He took Silk in 2001 and went on to specialise in Constitutional and Administrative Law and Human Rights.

In May 2010 he was appointed Attorney General for Northern Ireland, becoming the first person to hold the office separately since its functions were given to the Attorney General for England and Wales in 1972.

Extending a welcome to his new colleague, Sir Declan said: "We are for the first time swearing in a law officer as a temporary High Court judge."

He also stressed the public's right to know new members of the judiciary.

"They should see those judges are making their declaration and taking the oath to ensure they will adhere to the highest standards of office," he said.

Sir Declan added: "Service of judicial office is for the benefit of the community as a whole."