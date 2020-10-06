Attorney General urged to call new inquests into cold case killings

The Attorney General has been urged to call new inquests into two cold-case killings in Northern Ireland.

A solicitor’s firm acting for the families of Gary Moore and William Smyth, who died in separate incidents more than 20 years apart, has written to Brenda King, requesting fresh proceedings.

Mr Moore (30), a Catholic building worker, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries at Monkstown, Newtownabbey, in December 2000.

Mr Smyth, meanwhile, was gunned down on his doorstep at Ballynure Street, Belfast, in October 1978. His son and daughter claim he was killed by a covert black operations Army unit hiding out in the attic of a nearby derelict house.

In both cases inquests were held at the time, but both families say they have unanswered questions.

Appealing for information on their son’s murder, Marie and Nevin Moore, who had a previous request for a new inquest rejected in 2017, said they cannot grieve while his killer is free.

Mr Moore, a father-of-two, had been working on the building site in the Monkstown area after travelling from his home in Dungiven when he was gunned down. Although six suspects were arrested, no one was ever charged with his murder.

Mr and Mrs Moore said they were told by their solicitor Manmohan ‘Johnny’ Sandhu not to attend the inquest. Although they did attend, they were not represented by a lawyer and were unable to cross examine witnesses or make submissions.

Mr Sandhu subsequently pleaded guilty and was later convicted of inciting loyalist paramilitaries to commit murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice after his interviews with clients were recorded at Antrim police station. He was convicted in 2009 at Belfast Crown Court and jailed for 10 years.

The new submissions to Ms King, who was appointed Attorney General earlier this year, deal with the undeclared conflict of interest around Mr Sandhu and absence of next of kin legal representation before the inquest.

Mr and Mrs Moore outlined their request for a new inquest in a statement issued through Harte Coyle Collins Solicitors.

They said: “We are asking the new Attorney General to again consider our request for a fresh inquest into Gary’s murder. We were not represented at the first inquest.

“We would like to be in a position to examine and investigate the police investigation into Gary’s murder and to consider all the available, and any new, evidence.”

Solicitors for Mr Moore’s parents said: “We are strenuously pursuing a fresh inquest application for our clients. They were neither represented at the original inquest nor able to examine and probe whatever evidence was available then.”

Meanwhile the son and daughter of Mr Smyth, had an application for a fresh inquest turned down last year, have renewed their bid through their lawyers on the basis that new factual evidence and new legal arguments are available.

The new factual evidence is in the form of civilian witness statements. The new legal arguments arise from recently decided cases both by the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in London.

Maud Stewart, Mr Smyth’s daughter, said: “We are returning to the Attorney General with a fresh request for an inquest because of the new evidence which is now available.

“We have no other avenue available for a viable investigation into our father’s murder.”