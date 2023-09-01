Baby Hunter McGleenon’s killer acquitted of entering UK illegally

Granting an appeal by Sharyar Ali at Newry County Appeal Court, Judge Gordon Kerr KC ruled out a confession by the 35-year-old because he was not properly cautioned by the police.

“It is absolutely clear from the tenor and tone of the questioning throughout the interview, taken as a whole, that this was an offence which was suspected by the police from the outset and one which, in those circumstances, he should have been cautioned for.

“Not only should he have been cautioned for it, but upon admission he should have been cautioned again and asked to repeat the admission concerned.

“These cases can be a fine line between whether cases should proceed or not proceed. In this case, I consider it falls in line of exclusion… It’s accepted by the prosecution that the appeal must be successful because the evidence is not sufficient to justify the conviction in this case and, accordingly, I allow the appeal.”

Appearing on behalf of Ali, defence counsel Michael Halleron had argued that the Crown couldn’t prove when the Pakistani national had entered the UK, a vital ingredient of the offence against him.

He also argued that any confession should be ruled out, as Ali, who at the time was being questioned by murder detectives about the shocking killing of infant Hunter McGlennon, had not been properly cautioned.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer had argued, however, that on November 26 Ali “had the care” of little Hunter and, highlighting that Ali “is serving a life sentence for the murder,” she told the court that during police interviews, under caution, “he admits that he came here on November 26 with the baby and the baby was murdered on November 26 when the baby had been in his care”.

Ali told police he had crossed the border to a casino in Monaghan, and the lawyer argued that, on the day Hunter died, “he came back north and took the baby back to Keady, so he had to enter NI illegally”.

Hunter McGleenon with his mother Nicole

Read more PSNI searching for 21 long-term missing persons

Last October, Ali, now with an address as HMP Maghaberry but previously from Westerna Terrace in Monaghan, was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years behind bars for the shocking murder of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon on November 26, 2019.

Ali had been in a relationship with Hunter’s mother, Nicole, and had been caring for the baby while she visited a sick relative.

He was about to go on trial at Newry Crown Court in April last year when, with Hunter’s grieving mum and relatives sitting just a few feet from him, he confessed that he was guilty of murder.

Sentencing Ali last October, Mr Justice McFarland outlined how Hunter’s death was caused by “blunt trauma to the head” and that it was “crystal clear” the injuries were not due to the baby falling off the sofa, as Ali had originally claimed.

He told the court that medical evidence confirmed there were 19 areas of head and neck injury to Hunter that “may not relate to 19 separate episodes of trauma, but it does reflect multiple injuries to this area nonetheless”.

The judge also said it was the opinion of the assistant state pathologist that those injuries had been caused by “either direct trauma, or blows or kicks and/or by shaking Hunter”.

Initially, Ali was ordered to serve a minimum of 13 years behind bars, but the PPS appealed that, deeming it “unduly lenient” given the vulnerabilities of his victim, and, accordingly, the Court of Appeal increased the killer’s minimum tariff to 16 years.