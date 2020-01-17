Baby murder accused in bid to attend child's funeral

A couple accused of murdering their daughter are mounting legal bids to be allowed to attend her funeral.

Five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was discovered at the family's home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim in the early hours of December 15 last year.

The child's mother, Aleksandra Wahab, 25, and stepfather, Abdul Wahab, 31, are currently in custody jointly charged with her murder.

They also face counts of causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent to the little girl over a year-long period.

Both defendants have applied for compassionate bail to be let out of prison for Nadia's funeral service in Belfast next Wednesday.

The city's magistrates court was told on Friday that police and prosecutors are not opposing their temporary release on strict terms.

Those conditions include a ban on discussing the case, and a prohibition on being left alone at any stage.

But District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned their applications, insisting she wanted more information about proposed sureties.

"Just because the police are happy with it doesn't mean the courts are happy," she said.

"I'm not satisfied those conditions are robust, given the seriousness of the charge."

The husband and wife, who are originally from Pakistan and Poland respectively, deny all of the charges against them.

A previous court heard they claim Nadia sustained the fatal injuries when she fell down a flight of stairs at their Fernagh Drive home in the middle of the night.

Lawyers for Aleksandra Wahab also confirmed they are seeking medical evidence as part of her defence.

They want the pathologist report disclosed to establish if she has a case to answer.

Meanwhile, the couple's attempts to secure compassionate bail will resume at the start of next week.