Baby murder: Border travel by accused is part of probe

Police believe a man accused of an infant's murder "crossed the border a number of times" while he was caring for the child, a court heard yesterday.

Armagh Magistrates Court, where alleged killer Sharyar Ali (31) appeared via video-link from prison, heard that "there are a number of cross-border inquiries" into his movements while 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon was in his care.

Ali, with an address at Westerna Terrace in Monaghan, is in custody accused of the boy's murder on November 26 last year. Previous courts have heard claims the baby died as a result of a "non-accidental" head injury, and in court yesterday a prosecuting lawyer revealed that pathology experts "from outside the jurisdiction" would produce reports into the tragic death, adding that she was seeking a four-week adjournment in the case.

Defence solicitor Patrick Madden made no objection to the application but told District Judge Austin Kennedy: "Hopefully on the next occasion we will have a timetable. I do know from past dealings that cross-border inquiries can take some time."

The case was adjourned until April 7 for an update and Ali was remanded back into custody.

Earlier courts have heard that Ali, who had been in a relationship with Hunter's mum for about a year, claimed the infant had fallen off a low sofa and struck his head on a concrete floor, further claiming to interviewing detectives that he had performed CPR and given Hunter a cold shower to "revive him".

In the morning, however, Ali said he noticed the child's lips were blue and he wasn't breathing so he took him to the baby's mother and told the family, but tragically he was dead.