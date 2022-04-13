Baby spotted on bus in Republic of Ireland in cross-border relocation attempt placed with foster parents

A baby boy spotted travelling on a bus in the Republic of Ireland as part of plans for his permanent cross-border relocation is to be returned and temporarily placed with foster parents, a High Court judge in Belfast has ruled.

Mr Justice McFarland granted the interim care order to a Health Trust who sought to have the infant brought back to Northern Ireland amid concerns for his welfare.

He held that the child’s mother had been “spontaneous and opportunistic” in attempting to put him beyond the control of authorities in the region.

A social worker on leave in the Republic recognised the baby, who is less than a year old and referred to as LS, on an inter-city bus service in the Irish Republic on January 27 this year.

The boy was accompanied by his grandfather and that man’s partner.

By that stage the unidentified Trust had informed LS’s mother of an intention to seek his removal from her care.

She initially told officials alerted by the social worker that her son was being taken to the grandfather’s home in the Republic for a respite break, the court heard.

But the mother subsequently accepted that was untrue, stating the real intention was to permanently remove LS from Northern Ireland, with her joining him at some future stage.

The Trust applied for an interim care order to secure the child’s protection, return him from the Republic and place him with foster parents.

In a published judgment, Mr Justice McFarland decided that the court had jurisdiction to deal with the case.

He held that the boy - whose parents do not live together - was habitually resident in Northern Ireland prior to the bus journey.

“The mother’s clear intention on February 27 was to place LS beyond the control of the Trust and the courts in this jurisdiction,” he said.

“I do not regard her as a particularly truthful witness as she has already confirmed that she lied to the Trust at the time of LS’s removal.

“I consider her intention… was both spontaneous and opportunistic and not part of any well thought out plan as to LS’s, or indeed her own, future.”

Granting an interim care order for an eight-week period, he identified a need for stability in planning the child’s future.

“That cannot happen at present, and the Trust must be able to exercise parental responsibility to achieve these objectives,” the judge added.

“I consider the care plan to be entirely appropriate in all the circumstances.”