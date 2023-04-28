Bail denied for Omagh man accused of raping, beating and drugging woman

A Co Tyrone man has been remanded in custody on charges relating to a “vicious attack” in which a female was allegedly raped, beaten, strangled, drugged and prevented from escaping.

While the complainant was fearful of calling police during the incident in case her alleged assailant discovered this, she managed to audio record the two hours and 20 minute incident on her phone.

Christopher Rice (38), from Lammy Drive, Omagh is charged with rape, inflicting grievous bodily harm, sexual assaults, false imprisonment, threats to kill, attempting to choke and intentionally administering a stupefying substance.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court all charges, which allegedly occurred on April 10, could be connected.

He explained the complainant’s father contacted police reporting she was in South West Acute Hospital having been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended and it was confirmed she had sustained three broken ribs, a punctured lung, two black eyes and substantial bruising to her face and body.

She explained that she was socialising with Rice and others when an argument broke out. He demanded she take off her clothes, and when she refused, he allegedly slapped and punched her numerous times, before pulling off her trousers and “ripping” her bra.

She was ordered to lie down then thrown on the floor and sexually assaulted, it was claimed.

When she tried to get away, Rice prevented her and allegedly warned: “This would be her last day.”

At some point he gave her five sleeping tablets which she felt compelled to take, the court heard.

She again tried to escape but was pushed onto a sofa, punched repeatedly and another sexual assault was said to have occurred. He then tied a T-shirt around her neck until she fell unconscious.

When she came round, Rice was asleep and the complainant phoned her father, who, seeing her injuries, took her straight to hospital.

After being discharged, she attended Omagh PSNI Station, provided a statement and explained that, although unable to phone for help, she had audio recorded the incident.

This was obtained by police who discovered over two hours of “a vicious assault with approximately 100 punches and slaps heard in graphic detail”, while the complainant screams and begs Rice to stop.

Throughout this he shouts, “Shut your f*****g mouth”, “Don’t you f*****g move unless you’re told you dirty bitch”, “You’re going to get busted”, “I’ll kill you, do you think it’s going to choose how?” “You’re going to get f*****n killed if you don’t f****g say”, “Move and you’re dead” and “You’re not walking out, there’s no way out.”

Rice was arrested and denied any offences occurred, instead contending the complainant had an argument with another female and he had to restrain her.

He was released pending further enquiries, returning on April 27. During interview, he insisted any injuries were from rough sex and while he saw blood on the complainant’s lip, didn’t believe he caused it.

When sections of the audio recording were played, he said it was “exaggerated and the violence wasn’t as bad as it sounded”.

Objecting to bail, the detective said the complainant is in fear for her life and has left her home and taken refuge elsewhere.

A defence solicitor argued bail could be granted and police had seen fit to release Rice after he was first arrested and there was full cooperation through all interviews.

However, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare noted: “The defendant doesn’t deny the accuracy of the recording, although presents it differently. The overall picture is of a serious matter. I’m not satisfied any conditions could be imposed to address the risks at this time.”

Rice was remanded in custody to appear again at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on May 23.