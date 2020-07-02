Bail for Belfast man accused of B&B beating

A man was beaten unconscious at a south Belfast guesthouse and left by the side of a road, a court was told yesterday

Police claimed he was subjected to a "vicious and sustained attack" which began in a room where the suspected assailant's girlfriend was staying.

He sustained a fractured skull and swelling to the brain during the assault on June 28, a judge was told.

Details emerged as Eoin Scullion (26) appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

CCTV footage shows Scullion, of Glasvey Drive in Dunmurry, carrying out the attack at bed and breakfast-type accommodation off the Malone Road, a detective said.

She said the victim had been in a room occupied by the defendant's girlfriend.

Describing the background to the alleged assault as "a mystery", District Judge Mark Hamill granted bail to Scullion.