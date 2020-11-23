Bail granted for Continuity IRA accused Darren Gleeson

A Dublin man accused of terrorist offences linked to an MI5 operation against the Continuity IRA is to be granted bail, the High Court ruled today.

Darren Gleeson faces charges associated with the bugging of a house in Newry six years ago.

A judge decided the 38-year-old can be released from custody after being told he has "publicly disavowed" any future involvement in political activity.

Mr Justice McAlinden also cited concerns raised about the defendant's remote consultations with his lawyers during the pandemic.

He said: "Those issues outweigh the risk of further offending in this instance."

Gleeson, of Corduff Green in Dublin, was extradited from the Republic last year to face prosecution in Northern Ireland.

He is accused of belonging to the Continuity IRA, conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life, preparation of terrorist acts and training in terrorism.

The charges relate to his alleged attendance at two meetings at the Newry property in 2014.

Earlier this month seven men were sentenced to a total of 33 years for offences connected to the same covert operation.

Gleeson denies any involvement and is expected to argue that he has no case to answer.

Defence counsel Sean Devine, instructed by solicitor Mark Austin, said the allegations against Gleeson relate to "ham-fisted attempts at criminality".

"They are effectively thought crimes about his political ideology which he openly disavowed," the barrister argued.

He added: "We are not dealing with a case where there are grieving widows, we are not dealing with a case where there has been any damage caused or weaponry recovered."

But a prosecution lawyer insisted that was down to the "hard work of the authorities both in this jurisdiction and the Republic of Ireland".

"It is not a reason for undermining the criminality and culpability of what is alleged here," he insisted.

Granting bail on strict conditions to live under curfew at a location in Northern Ireland, the judge ordered Gleeson to surrender his passport and banned him from leaving the jurisdiction.

He also confirmed that a £5,000 cash surety must be lodged as part of the release terms.