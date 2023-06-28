Bailed: Pensioner charged over death of man whose body was found in Antrim reservoir

Flowers laid at the scene where the the body of Roy Reynolds was found at Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus. Credit: Pacemaker

A pensioner facing a charge arising from the death of a man whose remains were discovered in a Co Antrim reservoir was granted bail today, June 28.

Robert Mervyn Fulton (69) is one of two men charged following the death of 54 year old Roy Reynolds, whose partially submerged body was found at North Woodburn Reservoir last March.

Michael Campbell (34), with an address as HMP Maghaberry, has been charged with and denies murdering Mr Reynolds on a date between March 26 and 29, 2022.

Roy Reynolds (left) and Michael Campbell on night Roy was killed

He also denied a second charge of attempting to prevent the lawful and decent burial of a deceased body on March 28, 2022.

His trial is due to start at Belfast Crown Court on September 4, 2023.

Fulton, from Brickhill Park in Newtownabbey, had a charge of assisting offenders on a date between March 26 and 29, 2022 levelled at him — namely knowing that Michael Campbell had committed murder he “assisted the said person in removing, transporting and attempting to conceal the deceased body”.

Whilst he initially denied the charge, earlier this month he was re-arraigned and entered a guilty plea to the single offence.

At a hearing today, defence barrister Eilis McDermott KC launched an application for bail for Reynolds and said a relative of Fulton’s had offered a cash surety of £500.

After being told there were no objections from the Crown, Mr Justice O’Hara granted the application and said he was releasing Fulton on his own bail of £500 plus the £500 cash surety.

Mr Justice O’Hara said Fulton has to live at an address approved by police and was banned from having any contact with co-accused Campbell or his family.

In addition Fulton was ordered to surrender his passport and not leave the jurisdiction, and will have to sign with police three times a week.