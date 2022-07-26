Ballyclare pervert who exposed himself to teenage boy given probation order

A Co Antrim man has been handed a two-year probation order after he admitted a number of sex-related offences.

Acheson Blair (61), of Mossvale Park, Ballyclare, had previously denied offences of an adult engaging in a sexual act in the presence of a child under 16, indecent exposure and common assault.

But in May this year, the former Asda worker was re-arraigned at Belfast Crown Court and pleaded guilty to all three offences.

The court heard police were called to Sixmile Park in Ballyclare at around 6pm on July 22, 2021, after the defendant approached a group of teenage boys and exposed himself to one of them.

Prosecutors said Blair “approached one young man and asked him how his day was before telling him he had five boyfriends''.

“He then put his hands into his own shorts and moved them in a masturbatory motion. The defendant then pulled his shorts down and exposed himself to the young male. Once he had pulled his shorts back up he grabbed the young man and said, ‘I am going to take you to the bushes’ before the young male told him to ‘get to f***’.”

Prosecutors told the court the teenager had sustained an injury to his stomach during the incident. He then followed Blair to his home and police were immediately contacted.

Judge Donna McColgan QC said that during his interview, Blair denied the offences and gave a "nonsensical explanation'' as to how he had indecently exposed himself.

Medical and probation reports said that the defendant has long-standing mental health issues, and as a result, has not worked for a number of years.

The Probation Board's risk assessment placed Blair in the "moderate to high category for community supervision and intervention'' and said he would be an appropriate candidate for the Horizon programme for individuals who have committed sexual offences.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told the court that Blair confirmed he was willing to take part in the programme as he believed it would "assist him''.

Judge McColgan said the custody threshold had been passed and the defendant had already served seven months on remand for the offences.

"I am satisfied that Mr Moore has convinced me that the defendant is content to embark upon the Horizon programme and the sentence of this court will be two years on probation concurrent on all three counts,'' the judge added.

Blair was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.