Ballyclare woman fined for drunken assault on police

A grieving woman who assaulted police during a drunken outburst in Newtownabbey has been fined £600.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard Bethany Lewis shouted and screamed at officers attempting to calm her down.

The 20-year-old also accidentally spat on a female constable during the tirade last month.

Lewis, of Mill River Mews in Ballyclare, Co Antrim, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police.

The officers were targeted after arriving at an address in Glenkyle Parade on August 25.

A prosecution lawyer said Lewis approached them in an agitated intoxicated state, and became increasingly loud throughout the encounter.

She was repeatedly asked to move back and provide space due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, but failed to comply and remained agitated.

Despite attempts to calm her down Lewis had to be handcuffed, but lashed out and kicked one of the officer's legs.

It was confirmed, however, that her spitting was not intentional.

Defence solicitor Gavin Graham told the court Lewis had acted in grief.

"Her best friend committed suicide three days previously," he said.

"Rightly or wrongly, Bethany took to alcohol and was drinking excessively."

Mr Graham added: "She is completely embarrassed by the whole incident."

Fining Lewis a total of £600, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "Unfortunately it's going to be a very expensive evening for her."