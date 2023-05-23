Ballymena court interrupted by squawking parrot

A court in Ballymena which was hearing drugs charges against a Co Antrim man was disrupted by the noise from a parrot on the video link

A court in Ballymena which was hearing drugs charges against a Co Antrim man was disrupted by the noise from a parrot on the video link.

Loud squawking noises echoed around the courtroom today (on Tuesday) as Graeme Devine appeared via a video link from his home.

The 49-year-old, of Forthill, Ballycarry, is charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis on October 14, 2021.

When discussions about the case got underway, proceedings were interrupted by the loud squawking noise.

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates Court, which is currently sitting in Ballymena: “Sorry, I have got a parrot there”.

With the shrill squawking continuing amidst smirks from members of the legal profession perched on court benches, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he wanted him to appear in court in person on a future date.

The defendant could be seen walking to another part of his home, but the squawking could still be heard coming through the video link from his property.

Judge Broderick said: “I am not going to have a parrot on the Sightlink disturbing the court”.

The case was adjourned to June 6.