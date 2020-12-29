Ballymena man accused of attempting to murder his brother

A Ballymena man has been charged with attempting to murder his brother on Boxing Day.

Jason Pritchard of Slate Road, whose age was not disclosed, is further accused of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A detective constable told Ballymena Magistrates Court the charges could be connected to the defendant.

She said that on December 26 police received a report from Antrim Area Hospital, after a man presented himself with multiple stab wounds.

He refused to provide any details on how it happened, later simply claiming to have been in a scuffle.

Police attended the family home and noted a bloodied handprint on the window of a neighbouring house from which Pritchard's grandmother emerged.

She said her grandsons had had an argument and one was stabbed. The injured one had come to her home for assistance but she didn't let him in.

Police returned to the family home where Pritchard was located asleep in his bedroom. There was blood on his face, bruising to an eye and a tooth was missing. A bloody T-shirt was lying on the floor.

He was arrested and whilst being taken into custody the court was told he allegedly said: "I'm going away for good. I'll be done for murder."

The house was sealed as a crime scene and investigators found a blood-stained tea towel in the washing machine. Several knives had been washed and placed on a draining board.

Pritchard's grandfather became irate with police for securing the scene, allegedly stating: "Sure the two girlfriends have washed up."

Both girlfriends were arrested for perverting the course of justice and released pending further enquiries.

Pritchard's mother said she had gone to bed around 1am and was woken by yelling. On getting up she observed her sons fighting but denied witnessing any stabbing. The grandmother also claimed to be in bed and recalled being woken by banging on the window and the victim shouting: "Nan help me. Jason has stabbed me."

The victim sustained a stab wound to the stomach for which he is to undergo surgery. There were also two stab wounds to the neck requiring stitches.

Police objected to bail, but District Judge Nigel Broderick set it at £500, with electronic tagging and a ban on entering Ballymena or contacting witnesses.

The case will be mentioned again in January.