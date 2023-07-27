Ballymena man accused of sexually abusing teen repeatedly on one day

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, Gareth Williams faced six offences of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13-16, all said to have been committed on June 6 last year.

During a brief mention of the case against the 26-year-old, from the Ballylesson Road in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that, because of the age of the alleged victim, who was 14 at the time, the case should be expedited and he will “micromanage the case until it is resolved”.

Detective Constable Dunlop told District Judge Broderick that, while he had submitted a file to the Public Prosecution Service at the start of June, there were some outstanding issues, including checking the accuracy of the police interview transcripts, but that CCTV footage has been obtained.

Freeing Williams on his own bail of £500, with conditions not to contact the complainant and to stay out of Ballymena town centre unless permitted to do so, District Judge Broderick put the case back until August 10.