Ballymena man accused of stealing £28,000 in burglary

A Co Antrim man appeared in court today (Thursday) accused of stealing £28,000 during a burglary.

Kurtis Mitchell was charged with a burglary at a property in Hawthorne Park in the town on May 14 last year when £28,000 was stolen.

None of the details of the case were opened in Ballymena Magistrates Court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against Mitchell which was conceded by defence counsel Mark O’Connor.

The 29-year-old defendant, from Devenagh Way in Ballymena, appeared in court by video link from prison and made no comment on the charge.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial, District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded the alleged burglar back into custody and scheduled his arraignment to be heard on May 5.