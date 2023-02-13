Ballymena man accused of stealing from OAP who had offered him a place to stay

A man allegedly stole an 82-year-old woman’s car and defrauded her after she had offered him a place to stay at her home, a court heard on Monday.

Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court heard that, according to the police case, the victim first encountered Samuel Robinson outside the Ulster Hospital a week before Christmas when the 49-year-old was “bent over coughing”, claiming he was looking for a “bench to sleep on”.

“She felt sorry for him and offered him a place to stay at her property and a warm meal,” said Detective Constable Martin, outlining that although Robinson left the following day, he allegedly, between then and Saturday evening, stole cash, a credit card and the pensioner’s car.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody, Robinson, from Kinhilt Street in Ballymena, confirmed he understood the eight charges against him, but often appeared agitated and animated throughout the 40-minute hearing.

Robinson is accused of burglary of the pensioner’s home between December 18, 2022, and January 5 this year, where he alleged stole cash and a bank card and carried out fraud on January 5 by using that card for 11 transactions.

The alleged thief is also charged with a further burglary of the pensioner’s Comber home on February 11, stealing car keys, and faces further allegations accusing him of driving while banned, without insurance, taking a car without consent, failing to provide a specimen and assaulting DC Martin.

The officer said he believed he could connect Robinson to each of the charges and objecting to bail, told the court that police feared Robinson would reoffend and there are concerns that he would interfere with the vulnerable witness.

The detective outlined how Robinson was arrested outside an address in Helen’s Bay and the court heard that while almost the entirety of the evidence is contested by the defendant, police saw him getting out of the driver’s seat of the pensioner’s stolen Citroën Picasso.

Enquiries into card transactions lead police to a number of different shops and, according to DC Martin, Robinson can be seen on CCTV footage using the stolen card at an off-licence, supermarket and filling station.

While the pensioner told officers the man she invited into her home said his name was ‘Samuel Annette’, DC Martin claimed the man on the CCTV footage was in fact Robinson.

Arrested and questioned over three hours, Robinson denied involvement. The court also heard there was “lots of shouting and aggression” during the interview sessions.

Under cross-examination from defence solicitor Joe Mulholland, the officer conceded there was no forensic evidence, that no formal identification had yet taken place and that it will take “several months” for the investigation to progress.

“He doesn’t accept any of these charges and he says it wasn’t him,” declared the solicitor, who argued that bail conditions could be put in place to allow Robinson to be freed.

District Judge Amanda Brady revealed, however, that exactly a week ago, “I dealt with him for a string of driving offences,” and she had granted bail to him then despite objections.

Remanding Robinson into custody, she adjourned the case to February 23.