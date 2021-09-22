Ballymena: Man allegedly stabbed his friend after play-fighting escalated, court hears

Daniel Sherwin, 22, is accused of inflicting the knife wounds during a drinking session.

A man allegedly stabbed his friend in the neck and belly after play-fighting escalated into full violence, the High Court heard today.

Daniel Sherwin, 22, is accused of inflicting the knife wounds during a drinking session at a flat in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Prosecutors claimed he attacked the other man while shouting: "I'm going to jail anyway, I don't give a f***."

Sherwin, with a current address at Old Coach Road in Portstewart, is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon over the incident on June 12 this year.

He faces further counts of disorderly behaviour and assaulting a PSNI officer called to the scene in the Crebilly Road area.

During a bail application Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy said the alleged victim initially told police the pair had been having "fair digs" as part of a play fight.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance after it emerged that he had sustained stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.

In a subsequent statement the man claimed they had been drinking together and slapping each other across the face.

At one point he believed the fight was over and went to sit down, but then allegedly saw Sherwin holding a knife.

According to Mrs Kennedy the wounds were then inflicted.

"The injured party said he (initially) didn't want to tell police what happened as he had already been called a 'tout' by Sherwin," she added.

Following arrest Sherwin told police he had no memory of the events.

Defence barrister Stephen Law submitted that neither his client nor the alleged victim can remember exactly what happened due to their state of intoxication.

"These are two mates, completely blocked, and (one of them) receives these injuries," he said.

Refusing bail to Sherwin, Judge Stephen Fowler QC stated: "I consider there is a risk of re-offending."