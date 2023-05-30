Ballymena man jailed for knife attack on neighbour who begged for his life

A man who repeatedly stabbed his former neighbour as he begged for his life was handed a four-and-a-half-year jail sentence today.

Damien Charzewski was ordered to serve half his sentence in jail and half under supervised licence conditions.

Judge Roseanne McCormick KC also imposed a five-year restraining order, banning the 33-year-old from being in contact with or being in the same area as the victim and his family.

As Charzewski was being lead to the cells at Antrim Crown Court and speaking through an interpreter, the defendant repeated his apologies for the shocking knife attack and told the judge: “I want to reassure [the victims] that it won’t happen again.”

Charzewski, with an address on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena, had originally been charged with attempting to murder his former neighbour, but that charge was “left on the books” after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, possessing a knife with intent to commit GBH and making a threat to kill on February 27 last year.

Prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher said police were called to the victim’s home around 10.30am that Sunday and saw he had been “stabbed in back numerous times, as well as once in the chest and throat”.

The victim and his wife told police their neighbour, Charzewski, had invited the victim over for a beer and, after the victim had sat down on the sofa, the defendant came out of the kitchen area and “immediately began to stab him”.

The lawyer said that at one stage the victim “ends up on the floor on his back using his legs to keep the defendant away”.

“He said the defendant was completely calm throughout this and he looked into his [Charzewski’s] eyes and pleaded: ‘Please don’t kill me,’” said Ms Gallagher.

The court heard that while Charzewski did stop, he told the bleeding victim: “I’m going to let you go, but tell your wife and son that I’m going to kill them.”

Having sustained seven stab wounds, including five to his back, one to his left collar bone and one to the front of his neck, the victim was taken to hospital by the air ambulance, during the course of which he required two units of blood, said Ms Gallagher.

When armed police went into Charzewski’s flat, they found three knives in the kitchen sink and pools of the victim’s blood on the floor of the open-plan kitchen and living room area.

Charzewski himself asked: “Is the man I am supposed to have stabbed still alive? I want to say sorry to him. I want help in getting out of this addiction.”

During police questioning, Charzewski said he had no memory of the incident, having been drinking alcohol and taken amphetamines for two days beforehand, but “he was remorseful throughout and stated that he was not a violent or aggressive person”.

“He admitted suffering from paranoia and thinking that people can see him through the camera of his phone. He had previously received treatment in relation to his paranoia but was not receiving treatment or on any medication at that time,” said the lawyer.

The court also heard that Charzewski had accused the victim’s wife of putting listening devices in his home and hacking his phone to spy on him, an accusation she told him was nonsense.

Jailing Charzewski, Judge McCormick said she wanted to acknowledge the pain and distress that has been caused to the victim and his family, who continue to be afraid of the defendant and what he might do when he is eventually freed.

She highlighted, however, that Charzewski had “repeatedly apologised for his actions” and she wanted the message conveyed to them that, in her view, his remorse is genuine and is backed up by the fact he has begun treatment with mental health services, as well as addiction counselling.