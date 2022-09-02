Ballymena man jailed for possessing ‘Aladdin’s cave of weaponry and bomb components’ put ‘everyone at risk’ police said

A Co Antrim man who was jailed for 12 months for having an “Aladdin’s cave” of weapons and bomb components in preparation for the “apocalypse” put “everyone at risk”, according to the PSNI.

Robert James Templeton (36), from Shancoole in Ballymena, was told he will spend a further 12 months on supervised licence on his release and will also be the subject of a Violent Offences Prevention Order for five years to reduce his risk of reoffending.

A PSNI Detective welcomed the sentence for Templeton and said the case should offer “assurance of our ongoing commitment to keeping people safe”.

“The manufacture and storage of this abundance of explosives and weapons indiscriminately puts everyone at risk,” Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton added.

“Police, along with Army bomb experts, carried out a search of a property in the Ballymena area on 5 July 2019. The search, carried out under a Terrorism Act warrant, revealed a hoard of potentially lethal devices.”

Templeton had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances, attempting to convert an item into a firearm, importing a friction lock baton, possessing a stun gun and possessing documents likely to be of use to a person “committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

Police investigating the case heard claims, during interview, that Templeton was a Christian and was preparing for “end times”.

During an earlier court hearing a detective said that was believed to be a reference to the “apocalypse” and the “second coming”.

All the offences were committed between March 12, 2015, and July 5, 2019.

At Belfast Crown Court today, it was heard that on July 5, 2019, police searched his “cluttered and dishevelled” Glarryford home and uncovered gunpowder, chemicals and fertilisers, fuses, fireworks, ball bearings, nuts and washers, metal pipes and tools, along with ammunition and instruction manuals on how to make improvised bombs and firearms.

PSNI officers also uncovered a catapult, large swords — including a Samurai sword — a crossbow, bolts and a “significant quantity” of food.

A book entitled US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook was found in the master bedroom, which had a lock on the outside of the door.

Other documents seized included one entitled The Zip Gun: The Simplest Of Improvised Firearms.

Prosecution counsel Samuel Magee QC said it could only be described as an “Aladdin’s cave of weaponry and bomb components”.

Police also recovered various chemicals, electrical components, metallic piping and stop end caps, pyrotechnic devices, propellant, initiation devices (or parts thereof), tools and shrapnel.

Mr Magee told Judge Patricia Smyth that it was accepted that Templeton had all the materials as a result of his “compulsive purchasing for the purposes of making improvised explosive devices and there was no concerted effort by him to put those items together. So there is a hoarding element to this case.

“When police attended his home, whilst there was various chemicals and components, which, if combined or moved from their containers, had the capacity to pose a risk to others, there is no evidence at that time they were being stored in a manner that would make them unduly volatile to others.

“There was an intention on the part of Mr Templeton to put these items together.

“However, he had not made any concerted effort to put them together and no viable devices were found or created by this defendant.”

During police interviews, Templeton initially refused to answer and instead gave a prepared statement in which he claimed he was “interested in making pyrotechnics and rockets”, his wife had nothing to do with it, he had the various tools and pipes to make a block-cutting machine, and denied being associated with any paramilitary organisation or the instigation or preparation of any terrorist acts.

He later offered up what he said were “innocent explanations” for the items, revealing that he believed in “prepping ideology”, whereby devotees gather items and prepare for such instances as economic and social breakdown.

A telephone seized by police showed messages from Templeton to another person seeking to buy a gun and ammunition.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Smyth said: “This is not a case where explosives and ammunition were being held for a terrorist purpose or on behalf of a terrorist organisation.

“The defendant had no intention to supply any of the items in his possession to terrorists, but he accepts the risk of possessing those items if they came into the possession of those preparing acts of terrorism.”

She said Templeton had deliberately acquired the explosives and components with the intention of making devices which had the capacity to be lethal.

“However, they were not for the purposes of targeting any specific individual or premises — rather to build and thereby satisfy his unhealthy interest in such devices,” said the Belfast Recorder.

“It was his intention to detonate any device he built on his own premises in circumstances where he accepts in doing so would be reckless as to the risk of injuring others and damaging others’ property.”

Despite acquiring all the component parts, Judge Smyth noted that Templeton had not in fact constructed any viable devices and he had “no link whatsoever to a terrorist organisation”.

A medical report said there was a link between the former electrician’s compulsive shopping habits and his addiction to a strong opiate pain-killing drug which had been prescribed to him for a serious injury sustained at work.

But since coming off the opiates, the report said the defendant’s mental health had improved, he had not relapsed and he had no compulsion to buy goods online or in shops.

A pre-sentence report by the Probation Service said Templeton’s behaviour appeared to have been motivated by a “descent into a bunker mentality of prepping for a much-feared and anticipated collapse of social order and the need to take steps to be able to survive such a catastrophic event”.

Following sentencing, the Belfast Recorder ordered the destruction of all material seized by police.