Ballymena man who assaulted blind 63-year-old is sentenced

A Co Antrim man who kicked and punched a blind person was given a three-month jail sentence today, but was granted bail pending an appeal.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the actions of 61-year-old Roy Gilmour, of Tullymore Park in Ballymena, were “beyond belief”.

It was also heard that former health minister Robin Swann had written a reference for Gilmour without knowing the full background of what had occurred, with the judge adding: “I’m not sure Mr Swann would want his name associated with the defendant.”

At an earlier hearing, Gilmour pleaded guilty to a single count of common assault. A prosecuting lawyer outlined that police were called as a result of the incident on Wellington Street in Ballymena on November 25 last year.

The victim was a 63-year-old man who uses a rollator and is registered blind with only 10-15% vision. He was travelling along Wellington Street when he bumped into Gilmour and his disabled son, who is partially sighted.

Gilmour reacted angrily, punching the man three times to the face and then kicking him while he was on the ground. The victim suffered injuries to his nose and cheeks.

Gilmour was arrested and during police interviews claimed he was acting in self-defence - which the judge poured scorn on due to the status of the victim and the fact the incident was captured on mobile phone footage.

Defence counsel Grant Powles said Gilmour “is remorseful for his behaviour” which erupted as a result of “red mist descending” due to the accidental bump.

The judge said it would have been clear the victim “had issues” given that he was using a rollator, but to “punch him to the ground and then kick him really is beyond belief”.

He added that he accepted it can be traumatic and stressful caring for a disabled child, but it was no justification for the attack.