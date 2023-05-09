Ballymena nurse attacker who racially abused doctor ordered to surrender herself to custody

A woman who racially abused a hospital consultant and twice assaulted a ward nurse was today ordered to surrender herself to custody.

Leanne McFall, from High Street, Ballymena, was set to lodge an appeal against jail sentences amounting to eight months, but when the 45-year-old failed to attend Antrim County Appeal Court, Judge Alistair Devlin dismissed the appeal and affirmed the sentences.

“She is requested to surrender herself to custody or be liable for arrest,” declared the judge.

McFall was jailed last month for eight months after she admitted two counts of assaulting the nurse on consecutive days on November 25 and 26, 2021.

A prosecuting lawyer described how McFall had been a patient on ward three at Antrim Area Hospital “for a couple of weeks” when she began verbally abusing staff on November 25.

“She said that if she got her hands on any of them she would knock them out,” said the lawyer.

The first assault happened when a nurse was administering an insulin injection to another patient. McFall, who was “shouting and screaming” about going for a cigarette, threw a pillow at her, hitting the nurse’s hand.

McFall’s “behaviour escalated” that day. She was shouting about demanding pillows and “a trip to the shop” to such an extent that ward staff had to call for security.

The following day, when a consultant was doing ward rounds, McFall was “verbally abusive to him and used racially abusive language”, calling the consultant a “useless, fat b******”.

At around 3.30pm, McFall asked the nurse to empty her catheter bag at her bedside. The court heard that in order to do so the nurse had to get down on her knees.

“That exposed her head,” said the lawyer, outlining how McFall “grabbed her chart and struck her in the top of the head with the metal part of it”.

That action also caused the urine in the catheter bag to “spill over the victim’s arms and knees”, leaving her in pain and in shock and tearful.

Arrested and interviewed, McFall, who is a wheelchair user, denied being abusive but accepted she “probably” committed the “catheter incident”.

Having checked that Hydebank Women’s Prison could cope with a wheelchair user, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told McFall that her behaviour was “utterly and completely unacceptable”.

Having heard that she has previous convictions for dishonesty, the judge said McFall was “a thief and not a very nice person to start with”.

Imposing jail sentences totalling eight months, he told McFall: “I’m afraid you have reached the end of your rope.”

Although Deputy District Judge Holmes imposed four months’ jail on each count to be served consecutively, he also freed McFall on £500 bail pending appeal.

He warned her, however: “We will see how it goes in the appeal court, but if I were you I would be making arrangements for being in prison.

“I do not see a county court judge feeling any better about this than I did.”