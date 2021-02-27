Ballymena teen pleads not guilty to murder

Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock is accused of killing Jason Martin last June

A teenager has formally denied the murder of a Ballymena man.

Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock is accused of killing Jason Martin last June.

The 18-year-old, of Orkney Drive, Ballymena, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via videolink for arraignment yesterday.

When the charge was put to him that he murdered Mr Martin on June 27 last year, McClintock replied: "Not guilty".

Defence counsel Barra McGrory QC confirmed to Mr Justice O'Hara that McClintock was due to see a consultant psychiatrist next month.

He added that the defence would then consider the report to determine "what line of defence may be available".

Asked by the senior judge "is there any dispute that Mr McClintock did the act which led to Mr Martin's death?", Mr McGrory replied: "I don't think there is any dispute in that regard".

Mr Justice O'Hara said he was keen to "push on with the case".

The case was listed for review on April 28. No date for trial was set and McClintock was remanded back into custody.