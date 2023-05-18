Ballymena woman facing schoolboy sex charges has case sent to Crown Court

A Ballymena woman accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy will have her case sent to the Crown Court next month.

Safron Smyth is accused of two sex offences against the boy who she is alleged to have known was under 16.

While 29-year-old Smyth did not attend Ballymena Magistrates Court today a prosecuting lawyer told the court “we are in position to fix a Preliminary Enquiry date.”

Before any criminal case can be elevated to the Crown Court, a District Judge must be satisfied there is sufficient evidence to establish that a defendant has a case to answer and that happens by way of a Preliminary Enquiry.

Smyth, from Doury Grove, is currently on bail.

She is accused of intentionally engaging in the sexual assault of a boy on August 21, last year, when she did not reasonably believe that he was 16 or over.

She is also also accused of intentionally causing the same boy to engage in a sexual activity on the same date contrary to the Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008.

Defence counsel Neil Moore agreed the Preliminary Enquiry could proceed on June 29.

Fixing the hearing for that date, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would review the case the week before.