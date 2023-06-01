Ballymena woman jailed for assaulting nurse receives sentence for shoplifting

A woman currently serving a prison sentence for assaulting a nurse was today handed a two-month sentence for shoplifting.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard that on April 13 this year, wheelchair user Leanne McFall entered Poundland in the Tower Centre and lifted deodorant, laundry gel and coffee worth a total of £7.50.

Prosecuting counsel said that, instead of paying for the items, McFall (45) stashed them in her wheelchair and headed for the exit, being stopped on her way out.

Police were called, McFall made full admissions and the coffee was fit for resale.

The incident came five days before McFall, from High Street in Ballymena, was handed an eight-month sentence for assaulting a ward sister at Antrim Area Hospital in November 2021.

In that case, the court heard that McFall also racially abused a hospital consultant.

McFall had been a patient on ward three at Antrim Area Hospital for a couple of weeks when she began verbally abusing staff on November 25, 2021.

“She said that if she got her hands on any of them she would knock them out,” said the lawyer.

The following day, a consultant was doing ward rounds when McFall was “verbally abusive to him and used racially abusive language”.

At around 3.30pm that afternoon, McFall asked a nurse to empty her catheter bag at her bedside. The court heard that to do so the nurse had to get down on her knees.

“That exposed her head,” said the lawyer, outlining how McFall “grabbed her chart and struck her on the top of the head with the metal part of it”.

That action caused the urine in the catheter bag to “spill over the victim’s arms and knees”, leaving her “in pain and shock and tearful”.

In court today, defence solicitor Jack McCann conceded that McFall, who appeared at court by video-link from Hydebank women’s prison, was in breach of a suspended sentence, but urged the judge not to interfere with her release date.

Imposing a two-month sentence for the theft, District Judge Nigel Broderick also activated two months of the suspended sentence, but ordered the sentences to be served concurrently with each other and with the eight months she received for assaulting the nurse.