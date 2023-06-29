Ballymena woman ordered to stand trial accused of inciting boy (15) into sexual activity

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, 29-year-old Safron Smyth confirmed she understood the two charges against her and that she had no objections to a Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court.

Smyth, from Doury Grove in Ballymena, is on bail accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13-16 on August 21, last year.

She is also accused of inciting the same teenage boy to engage in sexual activity when and at the time she did not reasonably believe he was 16 years or over.

While the alleged facts surrounding the charges have not yet been fully opened, the court has previously heard that the alleged victim is 15-years-old.

In court today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for Smyth to answer and defence counsel Neil Moore indicated that “having read the papers there are no contrary submissions.”

The court clerk told the alleged sex offender that although not obliged to she had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on her own behalf but she declined to exercise that right.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial and scheduling the arraignment to be heard on September, District Judge Nigel Broderick freed Smyth on her own bail of £500.

The bail bars Smyth from contacting two named families and she must stay at least 100 metres away from a specific address in the town.

Mr Moore said he had lodged an application to have legal aid extended to allow a senior King’s Counsel to be instructed and District Judge Broderick said he would rule on that once he had read the submissions.