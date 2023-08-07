Ballymoney man accused of stealing chicken from house in Cloughmills

A Ballymoney man appeared in court today accused of stealing a chicken from a house in Cloughmills.

Michael Carton, from the Raceview Road, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting in Ballymena, where in addition to a charge of theft, the 35-year-old was also charged with causing criminal damage to an oil tank on March 17, this year, and stealing kerosene and cleaning fluid on the same date.

During a preliminary enquiry the defendant confirmed that he understood the charges while a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and District Judge Peter King said a prima facie case had been established from the committal papers.

The alleged chicken thief declined to say anything in answer to the charges, give evidence, call witnesses or tender any written statement of evidence.

District Judge King returned the defendant on continuing bail for arraignment at Antrim Crown Court on September 14.