Ballymoney man to stand trial accused of having ‘North Antrim UDA’ sawn-off shotgun

Police believe the recovered gun is linked to the North Antrim UDA

A north Antrim man has been ordered to stand trial accused of having a fully loaded, sawn-off shotgun police believe is linked to the North Antrim UDA.

David Morrell is accused of having a single barrelled, pump action Franchi 520 shotgun and five cartridges with intent to endanger life and under suspicious circumstances.

He's also charged with having the firearm and ammunition without a certificate and have a shotgun less than 60.96 cm without the authority of the Secretary of State, all alleged to have been committed on 14 April last year.

Standing in the dock of Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the 45-year-old, from Alexandra Avenue in Ballymoney, confirmed he was aware of the four charges against him.

The court heard previously how police searched Morrell’s former home in the Ballysally estate in Coleraine and when they told him what they were looking for “he made them aware that there was a firearm in the kitchen, in a hold all, under some cushions".

A police officer described how rather than a normal double-barrelled shotgun, the item seized was a fully loaded, breach loading weapon which had been adapted to carry five rather than three cartridges, adding that it was ready for use with “one in the breach and four in the magazine".

A further search of his home uncovered several loyalist paramilitaries flags including those relating to the UDA and UFF.

While the officer said detectives will be seizing nearby CCTV footage to investigate Morrell’s claims, the weapon is to be forensically tested to see if it can be linked with any paramilitary style attacks.

Arrested and interviewed, Morrell claimed he had found the weapon in a bag on his way home from work the day before and had “panicked” when he saw what was contained in the hold all.

Objecting to bail at that stage, DC Gibson said police believe the gun “is linked to north Antrim UDA” and could potentially have been used by the proscribed organisation.

In court on Monday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against Morrell which was conceded by defence solicitor John Burke.

Morrell was afforded the opportunity to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his own behalf but he declined to exercise his right.

Freeing him on bail, Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial with an arraignment scheduled to be heard on May 22.