Ballymoney woman (20) accused of punching friend and trashing her home is remanded into custody

A young north Antrim woman has been accused of “repeatedly punching” her friend and trashing her house.

Rachael Lennon (20) appeared today at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, by video-link from police custody to confirm she understood the two charges against her.

Lennon, from Victoria Street in Ballymoney, is accused of inflicting actual bodily harm to her friend on Sunday, April 30.

She is also accused of causing criminal damage to items in the alleged victim’s home, including a TV, a lamp, a mirror, a table and a doorframe on the same date.

Giving evidence during a contested bail application, a police officer said that when her colleagues were called to the alleged victim’s home in Ballycastle, they saw she had sustained “two black eyes and had significant swelling to her face”.

She claimed to have been assaulted by Lennon, who “repeatedly punched her to the face and head and hit her in the face with a bottle”.

“She lost consciousness during the assault and when she came round the assault continued,” said the officer, adding that Lennon had also allegedly smashed several items in the complainant’s home.

Arrested and interviewed, Lennon admitted she had been in the property and had been drinking with the alleged victim, but denied there was any assault or damage.

The officer revealed that Lennon had also breached multiple bail conditions which relate to other live criminal cases, which founded police fears that Lennon was likely to commit further offences if freed.

Defence counsel Grant Powles argued that conditions could be put in place to address those concerns, but District Judge Nigel Broderick said, given the bail breaches and fresh allegations of violence, “there’s a high risk of further offences”.

The judge remanded Lennon into custody and adjourned the case to May 15.