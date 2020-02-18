Ballynure drug dealer Gordon caught after posting on social media

A convicted Co Antrim drug dealer was caught by police after he posed on social media with a cannabis plant, a court heard

The arrest of David Samuel Gordon came two months after he was detained by police on separate drugs offences.

Gordon (32), of Ballybracken Road, Ballynure, pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply and having £1,640 in criminal property and received a 15-month sentence.

Prosecution lawyer Jim Johnston said police carried out a search of his Ballynure home in October 2018 and recovered MDMA tablets, mephedrone, amphetamine (speed), along with herbal and cannabis resin.

Officers also found drug-related paraphernalia and a cannabis grinder. His mobile showed details of drug deals, Judge Stephen Fowler QC heard.

Mr Johnston said that in August 2018, Gordon had been detected for "similar type offences'' and received a 15 month sentence at Craigavon Crown Court.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said that when the father-of-two appeared at Craigavon Crown Court for the August 2018 offences, the sentencing judge was aware that "other drug offences from October 2018 were in the pipeline".

Mr Thompson said police had come to Gordon's Ballynure home after the defendant was "caught on social media with a photograph of a cannabis plant".

Judge Fowler handed Gordon a 15 month sentence, with five months to be spent in custody and 10 months on supervised licence.