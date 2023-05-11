Balymena meth producer who learned ‘cooking skills’ from YouTube jailed

A Ballymena-based man who claimed he learned how to cook meth from YouTube clips has been handed a jail sentence today for producing and supply the drug.

Sentencing 32-year-old Slovakian Jaroslav Cabala, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said he was obviously “a good student in his observations of the YouTube clips”.

She said there was evidence at his house he had learned “a range of cooking methods” and had even developed techniques and equipment to allow him to “cook meth on the go.”

With the 55-month sentence split half and half between prison and licence conditions, the judge told Antrim Crown Court that Cabala will be freed having already the equivalent of a five-year sentence.

But defence counsel Stephen Law revealed his freedom depends “in an issue regarding potential deportation.”

Cabala, with an address at Ladysmith Terrace, had earlier admitted producing methamphetamine on October 24, 2020, supplying the class A drug as well as simple possession of meth and class B cannabis.

Judge McCormick said the meth lab was a fortunate find for the police who had been called to Cabala’s home over a domestic incident but spotted “a loose white substance in the glass table.”

That led to a search of the property which uncovered two small quantities of herbal cannabis but also a “large quantity of chemicals and lab equipment,” drug dealing paraphernalia of bags and scales and £4,500 hidden in a safe secreted under the floor.

“There was also what seemed to be instructions and hand written calculations for cooking meth and an invoice for laboratory glassware,” said the judge.

She said the scene “was held for several days” while specialist search teams used protective and breathing apparatus to clear the house and seize the various evidential exhibits.

“I’m told and I believe that the end product which was produced with the chemicals and processes involved in production of this class A drug are highly toxic and dangerous to everyone,” she told the court.

Searches uncovered evidence that Cabala had “used a variety of methods of cooking meth,” including one which she said experts agreed was “the most challenging method” and there was also exhibits seized which were “the constituent parts for a mobile meth laboratory.”

Arrested and interviewed Cabala admitted simple possession of the drugs but denied producing meth, claiming the lab equipment and chemical had all been there when he moved in six months beforehand.

He has since admitted he used YouTube videos to learn methods of producing meth.

Judge McCormick said she had found statements from two experts to be particularly helpful in assessing the offending as those documents described Cabala’s operation as functional but “at the amateur end of synthetic drug production, likely to result in a low yield.”

She said while he was impossible to know exactly how much Cabala had produced, it was likely to he had made enough to feed his own drug habit as well as that of friends and close associates, creating enough profit to allow him to save the £4,500 found stashed in the safe.

Despite Cabala’s claims that money had been saved from his previous job, “that is dismissed by the court and the money will be forfeited,” said the judge, ordering that it be given to a local mental health charity.