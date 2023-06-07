Bangor burglary accused refused bail to visit infant son’s grave

An alleged cocaine dealer accused of breaking into two women’s houses was refused temporary release on Wednesday to visit his infant son’s grave.

A police officer told Newtownards Magistrates Court he was objecting to 31-year-old Stephen McAuley being freed, even on a temporary, compassionate bail release because he is dangerous.

“I appreciate the nature of the compassionate bail application but we believe there’s a risk to members of the public and they need to be protected from the defendant,” he told the court.

McAuley, currently on remand in Maghaberry but with an address at Rathgill Drive in Bangor, faces eight charges alleged to have been committed between 30 September and 11 October last year. They include two charges of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict GBH, two counts of having a handgun with intent to cause fear of violence and four drug offences relating to simple possession of cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin and having class A cocaine with intent to supply.

The aggravated burglary offences allege that on 30 September and 6 October, McAuley broke in to two houses in Bangor “with intent to inflict GBH” on two separate women and at the time of the burglaries, he was armed with a handgun.

None of the alleged facts were opened on Wednesday but the constable revealed that according to the police cases, there was also a machete used in the incidents.

He further revealed that as well as McAuley having 147 previous convictions, “a co-accused was shot by paramilitaries” so he should stay in prison “for his own protection.”

“There’s evidence to suggest that both are under threat from local paramilitaries,” said the officer.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Neill argued that McAuley was only seeking a temporary release to “pay his respects at the graveside of his son” and that at all times, he would be in the company of the prison chaplain.

District Judge Mark Hamill told the court however that McAuley “has been consistently refused any form of bail, including for the birth of the son by me and by the High Court and I’m afraid that nothing has changed because of the risks that he poses to other people.”

“The long and short of it is that he cannot be trusted on bail so with regret, the application is refused,” concluded the judge as he adjourned the case to 21 June.