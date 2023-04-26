Bangor man accused of sending threats to Jamie Bryson granted bail

A man accused of trying to intimidate loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has been freed on bail.

Martin Stewart (56) appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court via video-link from jail on Wednesday and is charged with two offences arising from alleged online messages on April 10 this year.

Stewart, from Faulkner Grange in Bangor, is accused of improper use of a telecommunication network to send a message or other matter that was menacing in character.

He is also accused of attempting to intimidate Mr Bryson and a female by using threats or menaces to try to force them to leave their respective residences or occupations.

Stewart confirmed he understood the charges but added that he was not guilty.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court but a detective said he believed he could connect Stewart to the offences.

He said while there had initially been an objection to Stewart being granted bail, that attitude had now changed as he had put forward an alternative address which was not disclosed in court.

Freeing Stewart on his own bail of £400, District Judge Mark Hamill barred him from contacting the complainants, barred him from social media and from entering Bangor, except for pre-arranged legal appointments.

He also ordered that Stewart had to allow police to examine any internet device at their request.

Adjourning the case to June 1, Judge Hamill warned Stewart that if he didn’t abide by those condition, his bail would be revoked.

On Twitter today, Mr Bryson said the PSNI had arrested and charged one man in relation to the most recent threat issued against him.

He added: “The individual charged deserves the right to due process and therefore I’ll be making no further comment until the case concludes. Credit to PSNI for prioritising the matter.”