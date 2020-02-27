Bangor man 'beat girlfriend and laughed at her self-harm wounds', court told

Coates was refused bail due to concerns about potential re-offending (stock photo)

A man allegedly beat his girlfriend with a metal pole and "laughed" at cuts she inflicted to self-harm, the High Court has been told.

Robert Coates (48) is also accused of pulling out a clump of the woman's hair and punching her about the head at his home in Co Down.

Coates, of Crochan Court in Bangor, denies charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

During a bail hearing prosecution counsel David McClean said the alleged attack occurred on February 19.

The woman told police Coates followed her into a bedroom after she had straightened her hair and put on make-up, shouting and throwing something which cut her mouth.

It was claimed that he grabbed the woman as she tried to leave, pushing her to her knees, taking hold of her hair and punching her repeatedly about the head.

"She said he lifted a white metal pole and hit her with this," Mr McClean submitted.

According to her account the woman thought Coates was going to kill her.

The woman claimed she broke a lamp to use on her wrists in an attempt to self harm before the defendant exited the room.

"She said he then returned later and laughed at her cuts," Mr McClean added.

Mr Justice Colton was told she sustained cuts and bruising, while some hair had been pulled out of her scalp.

During police interviews Coates claimed the injuries were sustained in an earlier fall, and that the woman had pulled her own hair out.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said: "He denies raising a hand or touching her in any way.

"She was behaving erratically and in a very bad-tempered way, he was trying to stay away from her."

Coates was refused bail due to concerns about potential re-offending.

The judge acknowledged: "I accept there's a volatile, toxic relationship with the complainant in this case."