Bangor man found with cocaine in his home is jailed for 14 months

A 54-year old man has been jailed for a drugs offence following a police raid on his Bangor home.

Richard Charles McGarrity was handed a 28-month sentence, divided equally between prison and licence, on a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Today at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, it was heard that his Windmill Road property was searched on March 24 last year. During this, a police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in a tumble dryer.

They found several bags containing white powder which, when analysed, proved to be 286 grams of cocaine. A cutting agent, a blender and scales were also discovered in a kitchen cupboard.

When arrested and interviewed, McGarrity claimed he had been asked to store the items by an “old friend” he met in a pub, and was told he would be paid £280 for doing so. He also said “white powder” had been left at his back door the day before the raid and was due to be collected that week.

The defence raised issues of McGarrity’s alcohol addiction, his naivety and that this was an isolated incident which he regretted getting involved in.

Judge Geoffery Miller KC said the defendant’s claim that he was a "mere custodian" was not accepted, adding "only a trusted individual would be asked to hold such a substantial amount of drugs".

The judge also noted McGarrity's 70-strong criminal record, which includes a firearms offence.

He told him: "I accept you were a small player, but you still played a part in the trade of drugs which brings misery to so many people."