Bangor man handed driving ban after breaking speed limit multiple times on same road

A Bangor man who admitted breaking the 50mph speed limit on the same road nine times across three months last year has been handed a six-month driving ban today.

Representing himself at Newtownards Magistrates Court, Stuart Kevin Cranstone (36) from Beechwood Gardens, admitted exceeding the 50mph speed limit on the Belfast to Bangor Road nine times in July, August and September last year.

He was also detected travelling at 49mph in the 30mph limit on the Bangor Road, Donaghadee, on October 26, 2022.

A prosecutor outlined how Cranstone drove at various speeds, including 71mph, on the 50mph zone of the A2 from Belfast to Bangor, adding that the speeds were mostly detected in the early hours of the morning.

The detections were made on July 22, August 11, 20, 21, 22, 24 and 31, and on September 26 and the defendant told the court he was driving to and from work at the time.

District Judge Mark Hamill revealed that last week, he had given Cranstone six penalty points for not having insurance so he was “revisiting” that case in addition to the speeding offences.

Imposing a six-month driving ban and fines totalling £800, the judge told Cranston: “You probably have one of the worst speeding records in Northern Ireland.”