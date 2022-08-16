Bangor man who assaulted his stepdad and nine-year-old stepbrother given probation order and community service

A Co Down man who assaulted his stepfather and stepbrother has avoided a prison sentence.

Dylan Maxwell (22), of Skipperstone Road in Bangor, was given a year two-year probation order and must carry out 100 hours of community service.

Maxwell had previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to his stepfather and common assault on his stepbrother.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that on Sunday, May 31, 2020, Maxwell went to his mother's home in Newtownards and appeared to be drunk. She told police that she asked him to leave because he was shouting at her and his stepfather, who took issue with his behaviour.

Maxwell claimed that his "motivation'' in going to the house was over an allegation that his stepfather had assaulted his mum.

Prosecution lawyer David McClean said "a number of blows were exchanged between Maxwell and his stepfather'' before the defendant got the better of him.

He then grabbed him, pulled him to the floor and punched him multiple times to the face and upper body.

Maxwell's nine-year-old stepbrother took two other young siblings out of the house before returning and "kicked the defendant to the ear in a bid to help his father''.

During police interviews, Maxwell accepted striking out at his stepbrother, causing bruising to his leg and side. His stepfather suffered a haematoma, bruising and swelling to his eyes, bruising throughout his face, a suspected broken nose, lacerations under his right eye, and injuries to his right arm, neck, back and chest.

A pre-sentence report said Maxwell’s alcohol and drug addiction issues needed to be addressed to "avoid further and more serious offending in the future''.

Defence barrister Stuart Magee contended that the offences were "motivated by a misguided sense of loyalty to his mother'', that there was no premeditation or planning in the attack and Maxwell had expressed remorse.

Judge Miller said: "The defendant claimed to the probation officer that he had limited recollection of the events due to his use of alcohol and drugs at the time.

"Whether justified or not in approaching his stepfather, there can be no justification for what subsequently followed. This was a shocking incident.

"Be under no illusion, that if you breach the terms of the probation order and if you fail to come up to scratch in terms of your commitment to the order, you will be automatically referred back to this court.

"If I find there is no alternative to revoking this order, I will impose an immediate custodial sentence.''