Bangor man who attacked victim with broken vodka bottle is handed extended custodial sentence

A Co Down man who viciously attacked his victim with a broken bottle was today handed an eight-year extended custodial sentence.

Wilson Ian Barbour (41), of Clarence House of Upritchard Court in Bangor, had previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on the afternoon of April 11, 2021, Barbour called at the home of his victim.

It was the prosecution’s case that both he and the victim had been drinking alcohol and continued drinking until the defendant became disruptive and was asked to leave.

Prosecution barrister Mark Farrell said that, as he was ushered to leave out the front door, Barbour “punched his victim twice to the face”.

“A fight ensued, during which the defendant smashed a vodka bottle and struck the injured party several times to the face, head and body with the broken bottle,” said Mr Farrell.

The court heard the victim suffered lacerations which required more than 20 stitches, as well as other wounds which were glued.

During police interviews Barbour initially denied attacking his victim. He later claimed he acted in self-defence and used the broken bottle to strike the injured party.

Defence counsel Conn O’Neill said Barbour had a history of alcohol abuse and substance misuse, coupled with mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder.

He added that the defendant had expressed remorse for the attack and that his behaviour was “instinctive rather than pre-meditated”.

The court heard Barbour had a history of violence on his criminal record, including domestic violence and violence using weapons.

A medical report said that if Barbour continued to “binge drink” and abuse alcohol, there would be a further deterioration in his physical and mental wellbeing and the “risk of further irresponsible and damaging behaviour would persist”.

The court was told that Probation Board held a risk management meeting, which determined that Barbour presented a high likelihood of reoffending and he also posed a danger to the public.

Judge Patrick Kinney said: “I am satisfied that the defendant poses a significant risk of serious harm. This attack showed a substantial escalation in his violent behaviour. I am satisfied that the defendant is dangerous.”

He said the aggravating factors were the use of a weapon, the use of alcohol, the persistence of the attack involving several blows, Barbour’s criminal record and that the defendant was on probation at the time.

In mitigation, Judge Kinney said he was taking into account Barbour’s guilty plea on the morning of his trial and that the attack was not premeditated.

The judge added that he would impose an extended custodial sentence to “adequately protect the public” from any future harm.

Imposing the eight-year extended custodial sentence, Judge Kinney said this would comprise six years in custody and two years on extended licence.

“After the defendant has served half of the custodial period, a date for his release will be determined by the Parole Commissioners,” added Judge Kinney.