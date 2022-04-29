Bangor murder: Trial to commence in September, family of Nigel Orr-McAuley told

The scene at Beatrice Road in Bangor, Co Down, in July 2021 (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The family of a Bangor man were informed today that a trial into his murder is due to take place this September.

Nigel Orr-McAuley (53) was stabbed to death at a house in the Co Down town last summer.

Daniel Szcezyelak appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with Maghaberry.

After confirming he could see and hear proceedings, the 36-year old Polish national was charged with murdering Mr Orr-McAuley on a date between July 12-15, 2021.

When the charge was put to the accused, he replied “not guilty”.

His defence barrister was then asked by Mr Justice O’Hara if the case was ready to proceed to trial.

The judge was informed that a medical report was due next month and police body-worn footage was being reviewed — and that both issuing were progressing.

He was also told that the trial is expected to last no longer than a week.

Although no details regarding the fatal incident were aired today, a previous hearing was told Mr Orr-McAuley was stabbed in Szcezyelak’s Beatrice Road home in Bangor last July.

After setting a trial date, Mr Justice O’Hara addressed the family of the deceased, who also attended via a video-link.

He told Mr Orr-McAuley’s loved ones: “Mr Szcezyelak has pleaded not guilty. The case is being progressed and the trial will take place on the week beginning September 12.”