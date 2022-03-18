Bangor pensioner who abused his stepdaughter during 1980s jailed for 12 months

A Bangor man who sexually abused his stepdaughter over a nine-year period in the 1980s was jailed for 12 months today.

It emerged that when his young victim told her mother what was happening, she was laughed at and told “life’s not a fairytale”.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC imposed a two-year sentence at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, which he divided equally between prison and supervised licence.

The 71-year-old defendant, whose name isn't reported for legal reasons, admitted six counts of gross indecency between September 1980 and September 1989.

All the offences occurred in the family home in Bangor with the abuse starting when the girl was just five and he was aged 30. Despite being the child's stepfather, she referred to him as ‘daddy'.

The complainant, who is now 46, went to the PSNI in April 2019 to inform them about the abuse, which continued into her teenage years.

Judge Miller revealed that this was actually the second time she spoke to police. In 1987, when she was 11, she made a complaint about her stepfather abusing her.

This resulted in the defendant being charged and sentenced for two counts of gross indecency. Despite this, he was allowed to return to the family home and the abuse continued.

She later told police that around this time her mother, now deceased, told her that her complaint would result in her “siblings’ father being taken away”.

At 14, when the complainant raised the issue of the abuse again, it was laughed off by her mother who told her “life's not a fairy tale”.

When the defendant was interviewed by police in March 2020, he said he pleaded guilty in 1987. He also alleged that his stepdaughter was behind a number of family tensions.

In April 2020 she confronted him about the abuse, and in April 2021 she received a letter from him where he told her he was going to plead guilty to save her “from any more hurt” and “apologise for his wrongdoing”.

Judge Miller said that after reading a victim impact report, there could be "little doubt" that the complainant has been "significantly affected by the abuse she suffered at the defendant's hands”.

The judge added: "It is to be hoped that the conclusion of these proceedings will allow her to finally exorcise her demons and move towards a more positive future."

Turning to the defendant, Judge Miller noted that he has 10 previous convictions including the prior abuse against his stepdaughter and exposing himself to six young girls in 1979.

Saying the sexual abuse towards his stepdaughter displayed a "sense of entitlement and utter selfishness", he also spoke of the prolonged gross breach of trust in an environment where a child is entitled to feel safe.

Judge Miller said that while he accepted there had been no further offending in 33 years and that the defendant had expressed remorse, the custody threshold was passed.

As well as the two-year sentence, the pensioner was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and was made the subject of a five-year sexual offences prevention order.

In addition, a five-year restraining order was imposed, which bans the defendant from approaching or contacting his stepdaughter.